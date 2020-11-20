CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics have been banner or bust for the last few years, but the team’s quest to add an 18th championship banner to the franchise’s collection is the focus of their new “City Edition” jerseys for the 2020-21 season.

The jerseys were leaked earlier this week but the Celtics made the official announcement on Friday, sharing a few images of the jerseys along with a video that will certainly get green teamers hyped for the upcoming season.

Any video about Celtics tradition is must-see TV (or Twitter, in this case). It’s a good thing the new season is only a month away, because we’re already ready for things to tip off.

The jerseys are designed to look like Boston’s 17 NBA Championship banners that are hanging in the rafters at TD Garden. It’s a simple look that highlight’s Boston’s simple goal: Win another title.

The Celtics will wear the jerseys a handful of times during the new season, which is set to begin on Dec. 22.

