DORCHESTER (CBS) – Nine people escaped a huge fire early Friday morning at a triple-decker house in Dorchester.

Flames broke out on the property on Robinson Street around 5 a.m. When firefighters arrived they found heavy fire on all three porches of the home and at a carriage house in the back.

Everyone inside got out safely. Firefighters also saved three cats from the burning house.

“I think everything went very smoothly this morning fortunately,” Boston Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey told reporters. “The carriage house was unoccupied, so we focused our attention on the exposure buildings, make sure the people were out and then knocked down the fire in the carriage house.”

There’s no word yet on how or where the fire started.

