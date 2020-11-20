Cam Newton Explains His 'Stagnant' Return After Bout With COVID-19

Celtics Roster Moves: Fall, Waters Given Qualifying Offers; Poirier Traded To ThunderAfter Gordon Hayward opted for free agency on Thursday, the Celtics took care of some other roster management to prepare the team for Friday's free agency rush.

What To Watch For When Patriots Visit TexansHere's what to watch for when the Patriots look to climb back to .500 on Sunday in Houston.

Report: Gordon Hayward Opting Out Of Contract With CelticsGordon Hayward is leaving the Celtics.

Enes Kanter Staying With Celtics, While Team Declines To Make Offer To Brad WanamakerEnes Kanter will remain in Celtic green for one more year.