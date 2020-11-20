DORCHESTER (CBS) – Nine people escaped a huge fire early Friday morning at a triple-decker house in Dorchester.
Flames broke out on the property on Robinson Street around 5 a.m. When firefighters arrived they found heavy fire on all three porches of the home and at a carriage house in the back.
This is what first alarm companies encountered upon arrival. Fire went to 3 alarms pic.twitter.com/eaK74cQ3sv
— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 20, 2020
Everyone inside got out safely. Firefighters also saved three cats from the burning house.
“I think everything went very smoothly this morning fortunately,” Boston Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey told reporters. “The carriage house was unoccupied, so we focused our attention on the exposure buildings, make sure the people were out and then knocked down the fire in the carriage house.”
Firefighters were able to rescue 3 cats from the fire building. pic.twitter.com/rjrObluHpp
— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 20, 2020
There’s no word yet on how or where the fire started.