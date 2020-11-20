BOSTON (CBS) – On this week’s To Do List, support local restaurants by ordering Thanksgiving to-go, check out a drive-thru holiday display, or take in a virtual kids film festival.
THANKSGIVING TO-GO
Sonsie’s meal package for 8 people costs $230. That includes turkey, lots of sides, and pie, and can be ordered through the November 23. www.sonsieboston.com
Or try Woods Hill Pier 4, offering everything but the turkey for $110 dollars. Their feast of sides and dessert serves up to six guests and you have until Saturday to place an order. www.woodshillpier4.com
CELEBRATION OF LIGHTS
Check out the Greater Boston Celebration of Lights – a drive-thru light show in Waltham which features over 1 million LED lights and animatronic scenes. The event is hosted by the Waltham Lions. The drive-thru light show allows you to stay in your car for a safe and convenient way to experience the fun.
https://greaterbostonlightshow.com
When: Nov. 27-Jan. 3
Where: 200 Trapelo Road, Waltham
Cost: Mon-Thur $20 per car, Fri – Sun & Holidays $23 per car
KIDS FILM FESTIVAL
The Boston International Kids Film Festival is running now through November 22. This year, it’s all online and featuring 70 films, representing 17 countries. Access to all of the content is $55 or you can buy single program tickets. The films are appropriate for kids of all ages.
https://bikff.org/2020-films/
When: Nov. 20-22
Where: Online bikff.org/2020-films/
Cost: Full access $55, single program tickets are available