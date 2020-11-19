CBSN BostonWatch Now
FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — Its castle-like exterior is hard to miss from the Mass Pike. Now the Sheraton Hotel in Framingham is hitting the auction block.

The 376-room hotel was built with a medieval theme in mind in 1972, according to The MetroWest Daily News.

The building is valued at about $33 million. It contains over 22,000 square feet of meeting space and its ballroom is the largest in the market, according to auction documents.

The Sheraton Hotel in Framingham (Photo credit: JJ Manning Auctioneers)

An outdoor auction at the site of the hotel is scheduled for Dec. 15. Auctioneer JJ Manning promotes the hotel as “close to Framingham Technology Park, 9/90 Corporate Center, shopping malls, restaurants & services in high-visibility location with easy highway access.”

