FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — Its castle-like exterior is hard to miss from the Mass Pike. Now the Sheraton Hotel in Framingham is hitting the auction block.
The 376-room hotel was built with a medieval theme in mind in 1972, according to The MetroWest Daily News.
The building is valued at about $33 million. It contains over 22,000 square feet of meeting space and its ballroom is the largest in the market, according to auction documents.
An outdoor auction at the site of the hotel is scheduled for Dec. 15. Auctioneer JJ Manning promotes the hotel as “close to Framingham Technology Park, 9/90 Corporate Center, shopping malls, restaurants & services in high-visibility location with easy highway access.”