BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is one of a bipartisan group of nine governors expected to attend a virtual meeting on Thursday with President-elect Joe Biden to discuss the coronavirus pandemic.
Baker is one of five Republican governors expected to be included in the call. The other four Republican governors set to be in the meeting are Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, Kay Ivey of Alabama, Larry Hogan of Maryland and Gary Hebert of Utah.
The four Democratic governors expected to attend are Andrew Cuomo of New York, Jared Polis of Colorado, Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico.
In a virtual meeting with front-line workers earlier this week, Biden said he will keep pushing state leaders for stricter COVID restrictions.
“One of the things I’m going to be doing is thanking the governors who have already moved, but calling on all the leaders in the states to have mandatory masking, testing, tracing, social distancing,” Biden said.