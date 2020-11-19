Comments
MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. (CBS) — It’s been a cold week in New England, but nowhere more so than atop the region’s highest peak.
“Winter has returned to the summit of Mount Washington,” New Hampshire State Parks posted to Facebook, sharing photos of a snow-covered landscape.
The department said the summit received 3 inches of snow and wind guests of up to 70 mph Wednesday morning. The wind chills were 30 degrees below zero.
Despite the wintry conditions, the summit still saw a spectacular sunrise Thursday morning.
