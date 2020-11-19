Report: Celtics Were 'Strongly Advised' To Avoid James HardenThe Celtics were reportedly told to stay far away from superstar James Harden.

Deshaun Watson Considers Cam Newton To Be A Brother: 'He's Always Been My Favorite Quarterback'Last week, Cam Newton had the unwavering respect of the opposing quarterback. This week, the bond is even closer.

NFL Week 11 AFC North Picks: Are The Steelers Looking Past The Jaguars?With the Steelers, Ravens and Browns, the AFC North has three potential playoff contenders going into Week 11.

With Gordon Hayward Deadline Looming, Brad Stevens Says He's Available To TalkBrad Stevens said that he's available to talk -- if Gordon Hayward wants to call.

NFL Placing All 32 Teams On COVID-19 Intensive ProtocolWith COVID-19 cases spiking around the country and within the league, the NFL is trying to be proactive in order to prevent a disruption to the season.