BOSTON (CBS) — A Transit Ambassador was stabbed after a confrontation in the Copley MBTA Station Thursday afternoon, police said. The worker is in serious but stable condition, according to transit police.
Police said the stabbing happened “after what started as a verbal confrontation turned physical” at the station at about 1:15 p.m. Transit police have one man in custody in connection with the incident.
SkyEye footage showed transit police cruisers and crime scene tape outside the station. Green Line trains temporarily bypassed the station due to police activity, but the MBTA said Copley has since reopened.
Transit Ambassadors wear bright red jackets and assist MBTA riders.
Police have not released any additional information about the stabbing.