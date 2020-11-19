ARLINGTON (CBS) – Arlington will honor fallen hero Marwan Sameh Ghabour with a procession through town Thursday morning.
U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ghabour was killed in a helicopter last week while serving as part of a peacekeeping force in Egypt. He was one of five Americans who died in the crash November 12. The cause is believed to have been technical issues.
Ghabour grew up in Arlington and graduated from Arlington High School in 2010.
Arlington Veterans’ Services is inviting the public to line the procession route along Massachusetts Avenue at 7:30 a.m. Masks and social distancing are required. The procession will stretch from the Lexington town line all the way to Cambridge.
A private family service will be held at The Islamic Society of Boston Cultural Center in West Roxbury before he’s laid to rest at Cedar Knoll Cemetery.
“I want people to know that he was just such a caring person. He was that guy that I felt like everyone needed,” his brother Muhaned Ghabour told WBZ-TV earlier this week.