BOSTON (CBS) — Gordon Hayward has made his decision. The forward will not be back with the Boston Celtics, opting out of his final year with the team.
Hayward has declined his $34.1 million player option for the 2020-21 season, making him an unrestricted free agent. The news was first reported by Shams Charania.
He likely won’t be a free agent for long, since players usually only opt out when they have a good idea that they’ll get an even better deal elsewhere.
The 30-year-old Hayward is coming off his best season in Boston, averaging 17.5 points off 50 percent shooting from the floor and 38 percent from three-point range to go with 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists over 52 games. But injuries were once again an issue, as Hayward did miss time during the regular season after suffering a broken wrist and missed most of Boston’s playoff run after suffering an ankle injury at the end of their first game of the first round.
But the Celtics are now losing Hayward without getting anything in return, subtracting a talented playmaker out of Brad Stevens’ rotation.