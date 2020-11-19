Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Faneuil Hall will look a lot different this holiday season. The Blink! Light And Sound Extravaganza has been canceled due to the pandemic.
In addition, there will also be no Christmas tree at the marketplace. Officials say the difficult decision comes as coronavirus cases continue to rise and as indoor and outdoor gatherings in Boston are limited.
This would’ve been the show’s 10th year in Boston. The hope is it will return next year.
One holiday tradition in Boston is continuing, however. A 45-foot white spruce from Nova Scotia is on its way to the Common – an annual thank you gift for Boston’s help in the aftermath of the 1917 Halifax explosion.