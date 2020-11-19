Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,532 new confirmed COVID cases and 27 additional deaths in the state on Thursday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 192,050 while the total number of deaths is 10,204.
There are an estimated 34,664 active cases.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 3.17%, marking the 10th consecutive day in which the seven-day weight average is above 3%.
As of Thursday, there are 917 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 32 from Wednesday. There are 181 patients currently in intensive care.
There were 92,139 total new tests reported Thursday.
