BROCKTON (CBS) – A Brockton man has been charged in connection with a hit and run crash that killed a 72-year-old woman Tuesday night.
Michael Blanche, 33, was arrested Thursday after police located the car believed to be involved in the crash. Investigators identified the green vehicle from surveillance video taken near the scene.
Police said the car was found behind an abandoned home. The Plymouth Country District Attorney said Blanche was identified as the driver and was placed under arrest Thursday afternoon.
At about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, 72-year-old Marie Rose Bienaime was found unresponsive in the area of 259 Pleasant Street. She was brought to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Blanche is charged with leaving the scene of a crash causing death, negligent motor vehicle homicide, speeding, failure to yield and operating a motor vehicle after suspension. He will be arraigned in Brockton District Court on Friday.