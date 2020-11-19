Comments
WINCHENDON (CBS) — Authorities are investigating a possible case of animal abandonment at a popular recreation area. Someone found a 10-year-old Norfolk Terrier shivering by the Lake Dennison Recreation Area along Route 202 in Winchendon on the afternoon of Nov. 5.
The dog now named “Twyla” had a number of medical issues including skin and ear infections. She was also underweight and dehydrated.
The Animal Rescue League is caring for the dog and hopes to be able to put her up for adoption soon.
Anyone with information is asked to call the ARL or email cruelty@arlboston.org.