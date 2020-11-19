Patriots Injury Report: Harry Added To List; Gilmore Among 15 Players Questionable Vs. TexansIt looked as though N'Keal Harry would make it through the week without making an appearance on the injury report. But he was added to the list on Friday, limited in New England's final practice of the week with a shoulder injury.

Celtics Reportedly Send Enes Kanter To Portland In 3-Team Trade With MemphisThe Celtics have completed their draft night swap with the Memphis Grizzlies, and it includes sending Enes Kanter to Portland. Got it?

Titans-Ravens Preview: Look For 'Battle Of Wills' In The Run Game, Says Rich GannonThe Ravens and Titans, who are both coming off of disappointing losses, will look to control the game on the ground.

Stephon Gilmore Sounds Ready To Return For Patriots, Clears Air On Rumors Around Trade DeadlineIt sounds like Stephon Gilmore will be back to roaming the field for the New England secondary on Sunday, after the star corner missed the previous three games with a knee injury.

Patriots-Texans Week 11 PredictionsThe Patriots are riding what is known as a winning streak. They'll look to keep that going this Sunday when they visit the 2-7 Houston Texans.