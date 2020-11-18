Report: Patriots Didn't Include J.C. Jackson In Pro Bowl Voting CandidatesThe omission of J.C. Jackson -- who has an NFL-best six interceptions thus far in 2020 -- seemed like a major gaffe on the NFL's part. According to longtime NFL reporter Jason Cole, though, the omission actually came from the Patriots.

Report: Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers 'In Play' To Land Gordon Hayward From CelticsThere's a whole lot of unknown with Gordon Hayward right now. But the more time that passes without him opting in to next season, the more it seems like his time in Boston is over.

Celtics Should Be Pretty Busy On Draft NightThe NBA Draft has arrived, and there is a whole lot that could -- or couldn't -- happen with the Boston Celtics.

Gordon Hayward, Celtics Extend Player Option Deadline To ThursdayTuesday was supposed to be decision day for Gordon Hayward. Alas, there may be no Gordon Hayward decision on Tuesday.

Celtics Jerseys Will Now Feature Vistaprint Logo Instead Of GE PatchThe 2020-21 season will mark a noticeable change for the Boston Celtics, no matter what Danny Ainge does with the roster.