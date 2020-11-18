BOSTON (CBS) – A jackknifed tractor-trailer crash involving eight vehicles on the Zakim Bridge caused a traffic mess Wednesday morning. It happened on 93 South at about 7 a.m. just before the entrance to the O’Neill Tunnel.
Massachusetts State Police said the crash resulted in several injuries but none are considered life-threatening.
Only one lane of traffic was able to get by during the morning rush. Crews cleared the scene by 9:30 a.m.
HEADS UP–ramp from the Tobin Bridge to 93 South is blocked off, traffic is being re-directed onto the Leverett Connector @wbz https://t.co/hXu1g16c16
— Breana Pitts (@BrePWBZ) November 18, 2020
Drivers should expect major delays on 93 South, as traffic to the highway was being diverted from the Tobin Bridge to the Leverett Connector. Delays stretched back to Medford Square, with Revere Beach Parkway also backed up.