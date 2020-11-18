(MARE) – Izaq is a sweet, caring, and inquisitive boy of Caucasian and Hispanic descent. Those who meet him immediately notice how funny, warm, and engaging he is. Izaq is eager to please and enjoys talking to and playing games with adults. He also loves cooking, cars, Legos, Pokémon, and playing on his computer. When asked what he wants to be when he grows up, he talks about wanting to help others and one of his dreams is to become an ambulance driver. Izaq responds well to praise and positive attention, and talks often about his desire to find a family who will love him.

At school, Izaq receives extra support, but his teachers describe him as eager to learn and to do well. In class, Izaq loves to be in a teaching position with his peers and is eager to share his knowledge. He volunteers often to read out loud and to go to the board.

Legally freed for adoption, Izaq is looking forward to finding a caring and permanent family that will love him unconditionally. An ideal family will provide Izaq with structure and consistency. His social worker is open to exploring families with a mother and a father, two fathers or a single father. Izaq will do best in a family where he can be the only or significantly youngest child in the home. A family should be open to helping Izaq make a slow transition from his current placement to a family setting.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.