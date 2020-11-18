Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Some people worry that wearing a face mask can have a negative effect on your heart and lungs, but a new analysis finds that wearing a mask isn’t harmful to your health, even when you’re exercising.
A team of American and Canadian researchers reviewed all known scientific studies on the effects of various face masks during physical activity and found that, while people may feel as though they’re having more trouble breathing, there is little to no effect on the work of breathing, the levels of oxygen or carbon dioxide, or blood flow to the brain – regardless of age or gender.
The only caution might be in people with severe heart or lung disease, who may need to alter their physical activity while wearing a mask.