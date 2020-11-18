Comments
SAUGUS (CBS) – State Police have released a picture of a car wanted in a hit and run in Saugus that left a man with serious injuries. Police said the driver of the white sedan hit a 24-year-old man on Route 1 then took off.
State Police said the Gloucester man was at work, retrieving a barrel that had blown into the road when he was hit.
Police said the driver never stopped and continued onto Route 99.
The white sedan, possibly a Nissan Sentra, likely has some front-end or undercarriage damage. The driver of the car is described as a white man.