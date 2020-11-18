WASHINGTON (CBS) — A Massachusetts Congresswoman has been elected to the fourth-most powerful position among Democrats in the House of Representatives. Rep. Katherine Clark, of Melrose, won the election to become assistant speaker on Wednesday.
Clark was elected to Congress in 2013 in the special election for now-Sen. Ed Markey’s seat. She was most recently vice chair of the House Democratic Caucus.
House Democrats on Wednesday also nominated Nancy Pelosi to continue as speaker.
“Our Caucus is resolute in our commitment to eliminating the virus, aiding families, and recharging our economy in the face of this pandemic,” Clark said in a statement. “The House Democratic Majority, in partnership with President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris, will meet this moment of historic challenges and confront it with historic progress.”
Thank you to my colleagues for the incredible honor of serving as Assistant Speaker in the 117th Congress!
The challenges facing America are great, but so are the possibilities. With faith in our country and optimism for our future, I am eager to get to work. pic.twitter.com/pTf3aLh9lV
— Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) November 18, 2020
Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, offered his congratulations to Clark at his news conference.
“I think anytime you have people in leadership in the federal government, that’s good for Massachusetts,” Baker said.