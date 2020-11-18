CBSN BostonWatch Now
WASHINGTON (CBS) — A Massachusetts Congresswoman has been elected to the fourth-most powerful position among Democrats in the House of Representatives. Rep. Katherine Clark, of Melrose, won the election to become assistant speaker on Wednesday.

Clark was elected to Congress in 2013 in the special election for now-Sen. Ed Markey’s seat. She was most recently vice chair of the House Democratic Caucus.

House Democrats on Wednesday also nominated Nancy Pelosi to continue as speaker.

“Our Caucus is resolute in our commitment to eliminating the virus, aiding families, and recharging our economy in the face of this pandemic,” Clark said in a statement. “The House Democratic Majority, in partnership with President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris, will meet this moment of historic challenges and confront it with historic progress.”

Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, offered his congratulations to Clark at his news conference.

“I think anytime you have people in leadership in the federal government, that’s good for Massachusetts,” Baker said.

 

 

 

