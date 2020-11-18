ARLINGTON (CBS) – US Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Marwan Sameh Ghabour, a 27-year-old from Arlington who was killed in a helicopter last week while serving as part of a peacekeeping force in Egypt, will be honored Thursday with a funeral procession.
Ghabour was one of five Americans killed in the crash.
The helicopter crash occurred in the vicinity of Sharm el-Sheikh. It was “caused by technical issues” and involved a Black Hawk helicopter that was a supplying mission of the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO), the Czech Defense Ministry said.
Arlington Police will lead a procession through Arlington on Thursday down the length of Mass. Ave. from Lexington to Cambridge. He is expected to arrive in town at 8:30 a.m.