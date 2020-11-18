LITTLETON (CBS) – One Massachusetts school district is asking families to sign on to a pledge to safely celebrate this Thanksgiving. And if they choose not to, their children will have to wait before returning to the classroom.
The superintendent of schools in Littleton sent a letter saying in order to keep school buildings open once the Thanksgiving break is over, they want families to attest to their holiday plans by filling out a form agreeing to a set of guidelines.
They’re asking that individuals living in households avoid travel to locations other than low-risk states during the break, and avoid participating in any social gatherings that violate the commonwealth’s guidelines.
This applies to families with children taking part in the district’s hybrid model, athletics or in-person extracurricular activities.
If a family declines to sign the agreement, their student won’t be allowed back in the classroom until either 14-days after school resumes or they provide a negative COVID test taken at least three days after the break.