BOSTON (CBS) – There have been long lines across Massachusetts of people waiting hours for coronavirus tests with the holidays coming up and a rise in cases.
If you are feeling symptomatic or were definitely exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19, you should call your doctor first. They can direct you to the right testing options.
Read: Check Your Symptoms
If you don’t have symptoms, but you may have been exposed, or you need a test for work, travel or to visit your family, the state website has several resources to help with your search.
There’s an interactive map to find a testing site near you.
They also have a full list of testing sites in Massachusetts that includes addresses, phone numbers, information about drive through access and whether they test children or not.
Most tests are free and covered by insurance, but some can cost as much as $160. You should call your local testing site first before making an appointment.
For more information visit mass.gov/covid-19-testing.