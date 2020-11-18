Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Some good news for those who have recovered from COVID-19. A new study finds that immunity may last years, even decades. The news may also bode well for a vaccine.
Researchers at the La Jolla Institute of Immunology recruited 185 men and women who had recovered from COVID-19. They found antibody levels were generally stable, falling only modestly over six to eight months. The number of B cells, which produce antibodies, grew in number over time.
The researchers concluded that would likely protect most people from getting severe disease if they became infected with the coronavirus again for many years to come.
It has been 17-18 years since the last of this type of virus and it seems like the newbie scientists are not transferring knowledge from the last one until disproven to this one, including the longevity of the immunity.