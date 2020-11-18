Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,744 new confirmed COVID cases and 47 additional deaths in the state on Wednesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 189,518 while the total number of deaths is 10,177.
There are an estimated 33,659 active cases.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 3.31%, marking the sixth consecutive day the weighted average is above 3.3%.
As of Wednesday, there are 885 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 50 from Tuesday. There are 173 patients currently in intensive care.
There were 97,636 total new tests reported Wednesday.