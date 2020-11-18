BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics added some guard depth with the team’s second pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, taking Oregon point guard Payton Pritchard with the 26th overall selection.

Pritchard was a four-year starter for the Oregon Ducks, and averaged 20.5 points and 5.5 assists per game as a senior in 2020. He hit 47 percent from the floor and 42 percent from three-point range.

He was the Pac-12 Player of the Year, a First-Team All American and won The Bob Cousy Award as the nation’s best point guard last season. The kid can make shots and create plays for his teammates:

Like Boston’s first pick — Vanderbilt sharpshooter Aaron Nesmith at No. 14 — Pritchard could have a chance to make his mark off the Boston bench as a rookie. He gives Brad Stevens a little more depth at the position behind Kemba Walker.

Boston also had the 30th overall pick on Wednesday night, but traded that selection to the Memphis Grizzlies for a future selection. Memphis drafted TCU shooting guard Desmond Bane with the pick.

There is a lot of unknown with the trade at the moment, as the deal could land Boston a future first from the Utah Jazz. Big man Vincent Poirier could also be heading to Memphis:

I think (think! think! think!) Boston may have gotten a future first round pick from the Utah Jazz in the deal with Memphis. It's got some weird protections on it. Working to confirm. Also Vincent Poirier may have gone to Memphis as well. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) November 19, 2020

The Celtics already had a crowded roster before making a pair of selections on Wednesday, so they were expected to deal their final first-round pick after selecting Pritchard. Adding Poirier to that deal would further help that roster crunch.