BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics added some guard depth with the team’s second pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, taking Oregon point guard Payton Pritchard with the 26th overall selection.

Pritchard was a four-year starter for the Oregon Ducks, and averaged 20.5 points and 5.5 assists per game as a senior in 2020. He hit 47 percent from the floor and 42 percent from three-point range.

He was the Pac-12 Player of the Year, a First-Team All American and won The Bob Cousy Award as the nation’s best point guard last season. The kid can make shots and create plays for his teammates:

 

Like Boston’s first pick — Vanderbilt sharpshooter Aaron Nesmith at No. 14 — Pritchard could have a chance to make his mark off the Boston bench as a rookie. He gives Brad Stevens a little more depth at the position behind Kemba Walker.

Boston also had the 30th overall pick on Wednesday night, but traded that selection to the Memphis Grizzlies for a future selection. Memphis drafted TCU shooting guard Desmond Bane with the pick.

There is a lot of unknown with the trade at the moment, as the deal could land Boston a future first from the Utah Jazz. Big man Vincent Poirier could also be heading to Memphis:

The Celtics already had a crowded roster before making a pair of selections on Wednesday, so they were expected to deal their final first-round pick after selecting Pritchard. Adding Poirier to that deal would further help that roster crunch.

