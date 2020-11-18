Comments
BROCKTON (CBS) – Police released a surveillance photo of a car involved in a fatal Brockton hit-and-run that killed a 72-year-old Marie Rose Bienaime.
The hit-and-run killed a 72-year-old Marie Rose Bienaime.
Just after 6 p.m. Tuesday night, Bienaime was walking on Pleasant Street when she was hit by a car. She was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital but did not survive.
The Plymouth District Attorney’s office released a photo of the car, which is green and has a broken tail light.
Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at (508) 894-2584 or Brockton Police at (508) 941-0234.