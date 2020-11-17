COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine (CBS/AP) — Maine-based organization Wreaths Across America will not be able to lay thousands of wreaths on veterans’ headstones at Arlington National Cemetery this December due to the coronavirus pandemic. The cemetery announced Monday that the event is canceled because of safety concerns as cases spike all over the nation.

“We did not make this decision lightly. Despite the controls developed to disperse potential crowds in time and space, and required personal safety protocols, we determined that hosting any event of this scale risked compromising our ability to accomplish our core mission of laying veterans and their eligible family members to rest,” Arlington National Cemetery Executive Director Karen Durham-Aguilera said in a statement. “We understand that although this is disappointing for so many, we could no longer envision a way to safely accommodate the large number of visitors we typically host during this event.”

Wreaths Across America said the decision to ax the Dec. 19 ceremony came as a shock.

“As an organization, we are shocked by this unexpected turn of events. To say we are devastated, would be an understatement,” Wreaths Across America stated.

The tradition began when Maine wreath maker Morrill Worcester donated 5,000 wreaths to Arlington Cemetery. In recent years the number of wreaths that make their way from Columbia Falls to Arlington topped a quarter of a million.

Wreaths Across America said it has been working for months to make sure its outdoor wreath-laying events around the country follow local coronavirus protocols.

“Like our U.S. Military, we will adjust and adapt, and work together towards fulfilling the mission which is to Remember, Honor and Teach. Our Gold Star Families have lost too much for us to just give up,” Wreaths Across America said. “Please stay tuned for more details about how you too can recommit to the mission and join us in remembering all those laid to rest at Arlington and elsewhere in the country, in their honor.”

Arlington said families and visitors can still visit on their own schedules to place flowers or wreaths on graves.

