WOBURN (CBS) – On Tuesday, furniture was delivered to Gloria Scott, the 72-year-old Woburn woman who got help from a few strangers looking to fix up her house.

“Gloria’s Gladiators” started back in August when electrician John Kinney started a fundraising campaign to fix her house. They have raised thousands of dollars to fis up her house with various projects.

“It started with a small project to repair a ceiling, and it turned into a worldwide movement,” Kinney told WBZ in October.

The Gloria of Gloria’s Gladiators and John Kinney. (WBZ-TV)

Gloria received furniture Tuesday from Queens Garden.

Gloria’s Gladiators now has a Facebook group hoping to help others in need of help with house projects.

