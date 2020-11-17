Comments
WAYLAND (CBS) – Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Wayland.
Police were called to a home on Adelaide Avenue just after 8 p.m. Monday and they found a 68-year-old woman had been shot and killed in the garage.
Officers also found the body of a 41-year-old man there, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said the woman lived in the house and that she and the man knew each other, but they did not release any more information about their relationship.
Police blocked off the home with crime scene tape and detectives were seen going in and out of the garage throughout the night.
Investigators said this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.