Celtics Miss Out On Jrue Holiday As Bucks Swoop In, Give Up Truckload For GuardYou can cross Jrue Holiday off the Celtics' offseason wish list. He's heading to one of Boston's Eastern Conference rivals instead.

Cam Newton, Smoking Celebratory Cigar: 'Catch Up To My Mustard'Cam Newton had himself a good time after the Patriots beat the Ravens on Sunday Night Football. Even if he was confined to a parking garage.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 11: Salvon Ahmed Stepping Into Spotlight For DolphinsThe undrafted rookie appears to have taken over the starting back role in Miami with Myles Gaskin on IR.

Chase Winovich Makes Case For Expanded Role, More Playing Time For Patriots DefenseChase Winovich was a big part of New England's defensive game plan on Sunday night, and he answered the call with a big performance.

All About The Banners: Celtics 'City Edition' Jerseys LeakedOn Monday, we got a glimpse of some new threads that the Celtics will wear during the 2020-21 NBA season.