BOSTON (CBS) – Gov. Charlie Baker will make an announcement regarding the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Boston Globe, the governor will nominate Boston Municipal Court Judge Serge Georges Jr. to the state’s highest court.
The announcement will be at 1 p.m. at the State House. You can watch it live on CBSN Boston in the video above.
Earlier this month, Baker nominated Associate Appeals Court Justice Dalila Argaez Wendlandt to the SJC. If approved, she would be the first Latina to serve on the state’s highest court. She would fill the seat held by the late Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Ralph Gants who passed away in September.
In late October, Baker nominated Justice Kimberly Budd to replace Gants as the chief of the SJC. If approved, Georges would fill her associate justice seat.
There are six associate justices and a chief justice on the SJC. Each are nominated by the governor and all need to be approved by the Governor’s Council.
Current associate justice Barbara Lenk is expected to retire in December.