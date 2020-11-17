Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Revolution announced on Tuesday that a player tested positive for COVID-19.
That first team player tested positive on Sunday and immediately began self-isolating. No other players or staff members tested positive on Sunday or in the days prior.
The team did hold practice on Monday, as there were no team activities or training sessions on Saturday or Sunday.
The Revolution have a playoff game on Friday night, a play-in game against the Montreal Impact. The Revolution’s release indicated that plans remain in place for that game to be played as scheduled.