BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said contract tracing is showing that workplaces are among the causes of an increase in COVID cases in the city, along with gatherings inside people’s homes.

“In the workplace, quite honestly, I think what’s happening is people are letting their guard down. It’s understandable,” said Walsh. “You work with the same people every day, so you feel like they’re members of your household. But you have to remember everyone is leaving work and going around different people and having different interactions with folks.”

Walsh said in the last three weeks, the city went from an average of 121 cases per day to 125 per day the following week, then to 224 per day in the most recent weekly numbers.

“It takes one person to bring COVID-19 into the workplace,” said Walsh. “So please I ask, while you’re in your workplace, wear a mask, keep a distance from coworkers – at least six feet – and wash your hands, clean down frequently touched surfaces and making sure you do that every day, all day long, to keep yourself safe.”

Walsh urged employers to continue following guidelines for ventilation, spacing and capacity inside offices, and allow employees to work from home when possible.

The city is also asking families to limit their Thanksgiving gatherings to their household only.

“The numbers aren’t lying. The coronavirus numbers are going up. This is real,” said Walsh. “It’s within our own ability to get these numbers down. We have to do everything we can.”

Walsh was asked if the city would consider fines for violating gathering guidelines.

“We don’t want to do that. I mean, that’s the last thing I want to do on Thanksgiving,” he said.