LONDONDERRY, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire police are investigating the suspicious death of a 2-year-old girl.
The girl was found unresponsive in a car parked at the RMZ Truck Stop on Rockingham Road in Londonderry around 10 a.m. on Monday.
An officer who was nearby arrived within one minute and performed CPR on the girl.
The child was rushed to an area hospital but did not survive. An autopsy was performed Tuesday to determine her cause of death and the results are pending.
Authorities said they are not yet releasing the identities of those involved until family notifications are made.
Anyone with information is asked to call Londonderry Police Sgt. Daniel Hurley at (603) 425-5922.