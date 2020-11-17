BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston Latin School virtual class was interrupted Monday by what was described as “racist, derogatory, and sexually explicit content” from a person outside of the class.
The so-called “Zoom-bombing” forced the host to immediately end the session when the inappropriate content began.
A Boston Public Schools spokesman said an initial investigation shows the Zoom link for the class was shared with someone outside the school community.
The head of the school, Rachel Skerritt, apologized to the community in a letter to families.
“Frankly, I don’t have the words to communicate the disappointment and fury that we feel, particularly because students within our school community either committed this event themselves, or shared the classroom link with others for the purpose of disruption and hate,” she wrote. “We are deeply sorry that our students, faculty, and guests were subjected to this disturbing and highly inappropriate content.”