CLAREMONT, N.H. (CBS) — New Hampshire might be one of the last places you’d expect a gator to turn up. But Fish & Game officers seized an American Alligator as well as an opossum from a home in Claremont recently and shared photos on social media.
Pictures show officers putting the small alligator in a cage and loading it into their pickup truck. They brought the animals to a facility “capable of caring for these species.”
A woman at the home has been charged with illegal possession of the animals.