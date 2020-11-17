Final Celtics Mock Draft Roundup: Who The Team Will Pick If Ainge Can't Trade Trio Of First RoundersWe're in the final countdown to the 2020 NBA Draft. It's go-time for the Boston Celtics.

New England Revolution Player Tests Positive For COVID-19

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 11: Salvon Ahmed Stepping Into Spotlight For DolphinsThe undrafted rookie appears to have taken over the starting back role in Miami with Myles Gaskin on IR.

Decision Day For Gordon HaywardDoes Gordon Hayward want to continue his career in Boston, or try to cash in on the open market? Turns out, we'll know his desires by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Celtics Miss Out On Jrue Holiday As Bucks Swoop In, Give Up Truckload For GuardYou can cross Jrue Holiday off the Celtics' offseason wish list. He's heading to one of Boston's Eastern Conference rivals instead.