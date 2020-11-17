CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Bill Belichick, New England Patriots, Secretary of Defense

BOSTON (CBS) – In a letter to all Department of Defense employees, newly appointed Acting Sec. of Defense Christopher Miller turned to an unlikely source for inspiration – New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

In the letter, shared by TIME reporter W.J. Hennigan, Miller lays out his goals for leading the department.

After several bullet points, Miller turned to Belichick’s famous “do your job” message.

“As we embark on this clear path forward, I often reflect on the simple, yet powerful, leadership mantra of the incomparable football coach, Bill Belichick, ‘Do your job.’ We are a team, and that should be the mindset,” Miller wrote. “Focus on your assignment. Complete the task at hand. And if each one of us does so to the best of our abilities, nothing can stop us from achieving our objectives and successfully accomplishing the mission. That is what I am committed to doing every single day as your secretary.”

Miller was appointed Acting Sec. of Defense last week when President Trump fired defense secretary Mark Esper.

Comments

Leave a Reply