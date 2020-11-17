BOSTON (CBS) – In a letter to all Department of Defense employees, newly appointed Acting Sec. of Defense Christopher Miller turned to an unlikely source for inspiration – New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.
In the letter, shared by TIME reporter W.J. Hennigan, Miller lays out his goals for leading the department.
JUST IN: Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller, Trump’s Pentagon chief for the next two months (maybe), released a message to the entire department that quotes the “incomparable football coach” Bill Belichick for some reason. pic.twitter.com/xrQV2fUHVe
— W.J. Hennigan (@wjhenn) November 17, 2020
After several bullet points, Miller turned to Belichick’s famous “do your job” message.
“As we embark on this clear path forward, I often reflect on the simple, yet powerful, leadership mantra of the incomparable football coach, Bill Belichick, ‘Do your job.’ We are a team, and that should be the mindset,” Miller wrote. “Focus on your assignment. Complete the task at hand. And if each one of us does so to the best of our abilities, nothing can stop us from achieving our objectives and successfully accomplishing the mission. That is what I am committed to doing every single day as your secretary.”
Miller was appointed Acting Sec. of Defense last week when President Trump fired defense secretary Mark Esper.