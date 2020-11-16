BOSTON (CBS) – The historic U.S.S. Constitution is closed to the public once again until further notice as a precaution due to the coronavirus pandemic.
No sailors at the U.S.S. Constitution have tested positive for COVID-19.
The ship also closed to the public in March due to coronavirus, and reopened with precautions in place in August.
“Throughout the pandemic, the safety of our guests and Sailors has remained our top priority,” said Cmdr. John Benda, the ship’s commanding officer. “We were proud to safely reopen this summer, but as the weather gets colder and the situation with the pandemic changes, we are increasing our own preventive measures by closing to the public.”
Live virtual tours will continue daily at 10 a.m. on the U.S.S. Constitution’s Facebook page.