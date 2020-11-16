Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police are looking for help in their search for a missing woman. Twenty-four-year-old Trish Simpson was last seen on South Street in Jamaica Plain Sunday, according to investigators.
They issued a missing person alert Monday morning.
“Trish is described as a light-skinned black female who is short in stature. There is no clothing description available at this time,” police said in a statement.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call police at (617) 343-5628 or 911.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.