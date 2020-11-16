BOSTON (CBS) — J.C. Jackson has been doing some spectacular things in the New England secondary this season. On Sunday night, he made some team history.

Just before halftime in New England’s 23-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, Jackson snagged a deep pass by Lamar Jackson out of the air. The corner has now picked off a pass in five straight games, setting a new franchise record for the Patriots.

Jackson’s history-making pick was a nice one too, as Jackson climbed the ladder over Marquise Brown for the interception:

“I’m a playmaker,” Jackson said after New England’s win. “I become a receiver when I go up for the ball.”

The NFL record for most consecutive games with an interception is eight, which Oakland’s Tom Morrow did in 1962-63.

Jackson’s pick kept the Ravens from having a shot at a field goal, and the Patriots went into the locker room with a 13-10 lead at the half. The Patriots improved to 4-5 with Sunday’s win, putting the team back in the hunt for the playoffs.

“We just have to come together, keep going hard in practice and keep building off that. Have faith and believe in one another,” said Jackson. “That’s what it takes. It takes faith, execution and belief in one another.”

Jackson, an undrafted free agent out of Maryland in his third season with the Patriots, currently leads the NFL with six interceptions on the season. The 24-year-old now has 14 interceptions in 38 career games.