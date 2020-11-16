Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,967 new confirmed COVID cases and 12 additional deaths in the state on Monday.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 3.17%, marking the fourth consecutive day the weighted average is above 3.0%.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 184,511 while the total number of deaths is 10,110.
There are an estimated 31,768 active cases.
As of Monday, there are 781 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 44 from Sunday. There are 159 patients currently in intensive care.
There were 53,265 total new tests reported Sunday.