BOSTON (CBS) — Julian Edelman is eligible to come off IR as soon as this week, though as we know with the Patriots, chances are we won’t get an update on the receiver’s health from the team.

Enter quarterback Cam Newton, who offered a small update on Edelman’s health on Monday morning. The good news is that Edelman, who has missed the last three games after undergoing a knee procedure, is improving and sounds close to returning to the field.

“I can confirm he’s getting better,” Newton told WEEI during his Monday morning interview. “He’s doing well. For him to be everything that he is — and I know he may be listening or he may be having his people listen — he’s good, man. Just to see him in good spirits and knowing that we’re doing our job as a team so when he comes back, it’s evident that he’ll have help at that position.”

The New England offense has looked much better over the last few weeks, with Jakobi Meyers sliding into Edelman’s top spot on the receiver depth chart. But Newton is excited at the prospect of having a healthy Edelman join the mix sometime in the near future.

“We just need him to be healthy. We need him to have that same speed that he’s always had, but now being a little more healthy, he’s now able to cut it loose without necessarily thinking,” said Newton. “I think that’s all he wanted, and that’s all we wanted as a team.

“Julian Edelman is obviously a pinnacle; I would say a person that’s on Mount Rushmore of Patriots history over the years for everything that he has done and what he represents as a player. So I’m just anticipating the day that he comes back,” the quarterback added.

Edelman had 21 receptions for 315 yards in his six games this season before landing on IR.