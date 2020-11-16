BOSTON (CBS) — We still don’t know when exactly the Bruins will be taking the ice again. But when they do, they’ll have some new alternate threads to rock.
The team and Adidas finally unveiled the new reverse retro alternate jersey on Monday. The jersey offers a nod to the past with the classic spoked-B design and the bear logo on the shoulder, while splashing it with a whole lot of gold.
Built for Boston’s Diehards.
Introducing the #NHLBruins adidas #ReverseRetro jersey.
Hitting the ice in 2021. pic.twitter.com/ByUAXVZGh0
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 16, 2020
Your Colors. Your Retros. Remixed. #NHLBruins fans can purchase the adidas #ReverseRetro as part of special pre-sale tonight at 6 p.m.
Full Details ➡️ https://t.co/2Rc78pZins pic.twitter.com/aCQfvCFI1w
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 16, 2020
“The Reverse Retro treatment was given to the classic white uniform worn at home at the Boston Garden for 15 years, including the 1988 and 1990 Stanley Cup Finals,” the official release explained. “The shoulder patch features a fan-favorite bear crest to complement the traditional spoked-B. Honored numbers Ray Bourque and Cam Neely both donned the ‘90s version of these threads before having each of their numbers retired to the rafters at today’s TD Garden.”
It’s the second alternate jersey in as many years for the Bruins, who last year unveiled this look for certain games:
The new alternates are a throwback of sorts to the ’80s and early ’90s, with the smaller B logo and tri-striped elbows.
The “reverse retro” style jerseys were made for every team, and they were clearly made to pop.