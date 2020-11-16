CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Allen Harris, Dalton News

DALTON (CBS) — A money manager in western Massachusetts is giving his employees a big holiday bonus with instructions to spend it a way that boosts the regional economy. The Berkshire Eagle reports that Allen Harris of Berkshire Money Management in Dalton gave all 11 staff members $10,001 – and the only requirement is that they have to shop local.

Harris gave his workers a $2,500 bonus with the same emphasis on shopping small last year, the newspaper reports, but has quadrupled it in an effort to help keep other small businesses afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Employees are asked to “go as ‘mom and pop’ as you can” when spending their bonuses, Harris told The Eagle.

Dalton said his wealth management company has had a good year thanks to the strength of the stock market, and the fact that his businesses was deemed essential during the pandemic.

Read the full story from The Berkshire Eagle here.

Comments

Leave a Reply