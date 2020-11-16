Damien Harris Was Worth The Wait And Other Leftover Patriots ThoughtsThat was a fun one. It was a wild one. And it was a wet one. Let's hit all the leftover thoughts from the Patriots' 23-17 win over the Ravens.

Cam Newton's Quick Update On Julian Edelman: 'He's Getting Better'The Patriots don't offer up medical updates on players, but Cam Newton had a quick -- and positive -- one on Monday when it comes to Julian Edelman.

Bruins Unveil New Retro Alternate Jerseys For 2020-21 SeasonWe still don't know when exactly the Bruins will be taking the ice again. But when they do, they'll have some new alternate threads to rock.

Brace Yourselves For A Fun, Busy, Wild Week In The NBABuckle up, hoop heads. The NBA is about to take over your week.

Can Patriots Make The Playoffs? Here's An Updated Look After Win Over RavensThe Patriots are now 4-5 on the season. That record may not look particularly impressive, but it does keep them alive in the race for a wild-card spot in the AFC.