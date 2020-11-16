Comments
ACUSHNET (CBS) – A man and a woman were hospitalized Sunday night after a large tree branch landed on them while they were unloading items from their truck.
It happened around 8 p.m. on Fairway Drive while heavy rain and winds moved through the area.
The 27-year-old man and woman were unloading the truck in their back yard when a 10-foot long tree limb that was 6-8 inches wide cracked. The branch fell about 40 feet to the ground and landed on them.
Firefighters said the man tried to push the woman out of the way, and in the process was hit in the head by the branch. He had a serious cut but did not lose consciousness.
The woman was also hit by the branch, but suffered lesser injuries.
Both people were taken by ambulance to an area hospital.