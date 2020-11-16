BOSTON (CBS) — COVID-19 has claimed another one of Boston’s annual traditions. There will be no Beanpot Tournament in 2021 due to the pandemic, the TD Garden announced on Monday.
The annual hockey tournament between Boston College, Boston University, Harvard and Northeastern has decided local bragging rights since 1952. It’s held the first two Mondays of February, but the four schools will have to wait a year to play for all the beans.
Event update: The #Beanpot, TD Garden’s annual college hockey 🏒 tournament, will not be played in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
We look forward to hosting the 69th Beanpot tournament in 2022. pic.twitter.com/M1k0BuEpAZ
— TD Garden (@tdgarden) November 16, 2020
The 69th Beanpot tournament will now be held in 2022. Northeastern has won the last three Beanpot tournaments.