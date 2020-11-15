BRAINTREE (CBS) — A 24-year-old Abington man is accused of hitting a Massachusetts State Police cruiser and a work truck while driving drunk and on the wrong side of the road, State Police said. It happened on Route 3 in Braintree around 5 a.m. Sunday.
The driver, identified by State Police as Christopher Fay, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to South Shore Hospital. He is expected to be released on Sunday.
The trooper, who was in his cruiser when it was hit, was not injured.
The 53-year-old Stoughton man was injured when his Chevrolet 4500 flatbed was struck. He was taken to South Shore Hospital for minor injuries, State Police said.
Fay is charged with operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation, having an open container of alcohol in the car and a wrong-way violation.