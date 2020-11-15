BOSTON (CBS) — While our Sunday is starting out on a chilly, dry, and sunny note, those calm conditions will be short-lived as strong wind and heavy rain arrives after dinner. A strong area of low pressure will head to the north into Canada, dragging a cold front along with it.
A WIND ADVISORY has been issued ahead of the cold front passage. It is in effect from 5 p.m. Sunday evening until 1 a.m. Monday. Gusts could reach 50+ mph in some areas, possibly causing scattered damage and power outages.
Wind will be blustery throughout the afternoon, sustained southeasterly at 10-20 mph before picking up some strength into the nighttime hours. The gusty wind will stick around into Monday.
Not only will the wind be strong, but there will also be pockets of torrential rain.
The timing of the rain and wind should coincide with the Patriots/Ravens game kicking off at 8:20 p.m, with the weather going downhill after halftime.
Those 70s we enjoyed last week are going to be way in the past by the time we get into Wednesday. Highs will struggle to get out of the mid-30s. BRRRR….
