BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots are once again without the services of the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.
Stephon Gilmore is inactive for the Patriots as they host the Ravens on Sunday Night Football. It’s the third consecutive game missed for the cornerback, due to a knee injury.
Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley is also inactive for New England, thus making the challenge of stopping the league’s best rushing attack all the more difficult.
On the positive side, receiver N’Keal Harry and running back Damien Harris are active. Defensive tackle Lawrence Guy is also active.
The complete inactive lists are below.
PATRIOTS
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley
CB Stephon Gilmore
QB Brian Hoyer
RB J.J. Taylor
G Hjalte Froholdt
DT Isaiah Mack
TE Jordan Thomas
RAVENS
QB Trace McSorley
CB Jimmy Smith
DE Jihad Ward
LB L.J. Fort
DT Calais Campbell