Cam Newton Dribbles A Football During Patriots Pregame WarmupsCam Newton's got skills.

Stephon Gilmore Inactive For Patriots Vs. Ravens, Missing Third Straight GameThe New England Patriots are once again without the services of the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

Tom Brady Dominates In Bounceback From Blowout Loss, Leading Buccaneers To 46-23 Win Over PanthersTom Brady can occasionally have a bad game. But he'll never have two in a row. He kept that trend alive with a dominant showing on Sunday.

No. 2 Notre Dame Overcomes Early Deficit To Beat BC 45-31The Eagles jumped out to a 10-3 lead in the first quarter before the Irish outscored them 28-6 the rest of the first half.

Gilmore Among 17 Patriots Listed As Questionable For Sunday Night Vs. RavensThe Patriots have not ruled any player out for Sunday night's matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. But 17 players are listed as questionable for the tilt, including cornerback Stephon Gilmore.