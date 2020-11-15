BOSTON (CBS) — After a dry finish to the weekend, a powerful cold front has moved through the area on Sunday, sparking showers and embedded thunderstorms, along with strong to damaging wind gusts.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is now in effect for the area until 2 a.m on Monday.

A WIND ADVISORY has also been issued ahead of the cold front passage. It is in effect until 1 a.m. on Monday. Southerly winds ahead of the front could gust 50+ mph in some areas. There is the possibility of scattered tree damage and power outages. The strongest winds will coincide with the passage of the front between 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. from west to east.

Gusty downpours are likely to impact the Patriots game at Gillette on Sunday night.

As the front pushes off the coast early Monday, winds will then turn out of the west and remain blustery through the day. Despite highs in the upper 40s to low 50s, the wind will make it feel 10 degrees cooler.

A second, less potent front will slide through the area on Tuesday. This front may stir up the clouds and allow for a short-lived sprinkle or flurry. Any activity will be isolated to scattered and shouldn’t amount to much. This front, however, will introduce a blast of cold air into area midweek.

Those 70s we enjoyed last week are going to be way in the past by the time we get into Wednesday. Highs will struggle to get out of the mid-30s. BRRRR….