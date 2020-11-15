BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,076 new confirmed COVID cases and 33 additional deaths in the state on Sunday.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 3.06%, marking the third consecutive day the weighted average is above 3.0%.
Sunday also marks the sixth consecutive day in which there are more than 2,000 newly reported coronavirus cases in the state.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 182,544 while the total number of deaths is 10,098.
There are an estimated 30,374 active cases.
As of Sunday, there are 737 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 32 from Saturday. There are 159 patients currently in intensive care.
There were 71,371 total new tests reported Sunday.